SIALKOT: Poet of the East Allama Iqbal’s grandson Muneeb Iqbal gave away awards to the families of five Sialkot-based activists of Pakistan Movement including Syed Mureed Hussain Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Malik Munawar Hayyat, Khawaja Inamul Haq and Altaf Ahmed Butt. The prestigious awards distribution was held at Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of Allama Iqbal, under the auspices of Bazm-i-Iqbal. Bazm-i-Iqbal President Nasir Shamim Khan Lodhi presided over the event. On the occasion, Muneeb Iqbal highlighted the significance of the pivotal role played by the activists of Pakistan Movement in the creation of Pakistan.