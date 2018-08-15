Share:

HAFIZABAD-Five lady teachers of Govt Girls High School, Sooianwala were deprived of Rs125,000, gold ornaments and cell phones by three armed bandits near Canal Bridge Nakki Chattha in broad daylight.

According to a police source, Rukhsana Kausar, w/o Saifullah, along with four teachers of Govt Girls High School, Sooianwala was on the way to Alipur Chattha today in a rickshaw.

As they reached near Nakki Chattha bridge, three armed robbers intercepted the rickshaw they were travelling in and snatched cash, gold ornaments and cell phones from them.

The office-bearers of Muthidda Mahaz Asataza including Ahsan Ullah, Riaz Ahmad Tarar protested against the incident and expressed their resentment over the poor law and order situation due to apathetic attitude of the police.

They demanded immediate arrest of the accused. “Otherwise, the teachers of the district will stage protest demonstration against the police negligence,” they said. The police were investigating.

Meanwhile, an unidentified thief lifted the bike of Ali Muhammad son of M Hussain of Bhopa Lodhika parked near Kassesay Bus Stand. Ali was having a lunch at a nearby restaurant when the bike was stolen.

FOUND DEAD

An unidentified dead body of a middle-aged villager was found lying in a paddy field near Dera Esa Mowan, Bhattian village. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy. The police were investigating.

NABBED

The CIA Staff raided a den of drug-peddler M Boota in the city and seized 1.5kg of Charas from his possession. The police also arrested the accused and registered a case against him.