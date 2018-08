Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The federal government has announced three holidays from 21st August to 23rd August 2018 in connection with Eidul Azha. A notification has been issued by the Ministry of Interior to all public and private departments pertaining to Eid holidays. Eidul Azha holidays have been given from August 21 to August 23. The schools and offices will resume from the third day of Eid.–Agencies