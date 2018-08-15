Share:

KAMALIA/SIALKOT -The 71st Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic zeal and zest across Kamalia and its adjoining areas.

The day started with special prayers in the mosques for the safety of the country and its people. The youngsters were very excited on Independence Day as they reached the roads and streets in groups to express their happiness.

Various social and political groups arranged motorbike and vehicle rallies which went through the city streets and roads carrying national flags and playing patriotic anthems. Small children expressed their love for the country by wearing green clothes, getting national flags painted on the faces and putting on patriotic stickers. The national songs kept playing the whole day and into the night.

Tree planting ceremonies were also held at various places in the city and its adjoining areas in which trees were planted in the parks and alongside the roads. Citizens expressed their unwavering will to promote and support nationalism in their future lives.

Meanwhile, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Govt College Women University Sialkot. Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi hoisted the national flag besides cutting the cake.

The faculty members, staff as well as students of all the departments enthusiastically participated in the event. He highlighted the significance of the Independence Day. She said that the day was an occasion for all of us to remember and recall the aspirations that inspired Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

She said that Pakistan was the culmination of a long and arduous constitutional struggle. It was made possible only because millions of Muslims exercised their right to vote for their own future, she said.