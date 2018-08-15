Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)/SIALKOT-The Azad Jammu and Kashmir people observed India’s Independence Day as black day on Wednesday, and registered strong protest against its illegal occupation on the large part of Kashmir.

They expressed their deep concern over the ruthless use of force against the innocent people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir as they are struggling for their right to self-determination promised by the United Nations and India too through its resolutions. The India’s Independence Day was marked with protest rallies in all small and major towns across the liberated territory.

Addressing these rallies, speakers vehemently condemned the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing recently by the Indian troops on the line of control and the working boundary targeting the civilian population dwelling in the forward areas.

The people from diverse segments of the civil society including social, political and other public representative organization attended the rallies held in the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as all the other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Bhimbher, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Haveili, Sudhanoti and other small and major towns across AJK.

In Mirpur, a protest rally was staged from district court to mark India’s Independence Day as black day.

They strongly condemned the increased human rights abuses by the Indian occupation forces against the freedom-monger population of occupied Jammu Kashmir. They said that India could no longer hold occupied Jammu & Kashmir in its unlawful occupation for more time at the might of its military power.

They called upon the international community including the major powers to take immediate notice of such hostile and aggressive designs of India in the region. They called upon United Nations and the world community to ensure their practical role for getting Kashmir dispute resolved through peaceful means without further loss of time to protect South Asia from any destruction.

They urged the international community to take immediate notice of the increased massacre of innocent freedom-loving Kashmiris in the occupied valley of Kashmir where the valiant Kashmiris have launched struggle for freedom of the motherland.

“The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir will turn AJK into the graveyard of the Indian forces if Delhi tried to exercise an aggressive and adventure posture against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir,” the speakers warned. “The people of AJK will become leaden wall, shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, for the defence of Pakistan and AJK,” they said.

Likewise, the Kashmiri people residing in Sialkot region observed the independence day of India as black day on Wednesday. The protesting Kashmiri people were wearing the black arm bandages. They held separate protest meetings.

Addressing a meeting, Kashmiri leader Dr Zahid Ghani Dar, convener of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, said the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful as the sun of freedom will rise soon.

He said that peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the burning issue of Kashmir. He termed Kashmir the key to peace. He urged the Pakistan government to adopt a solid policy regarding the Kashmir

dispute with India. They strongly criticised the imposition of curfew in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He termed it the violation of human rights by the Indian Army.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar added the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in the shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke as the Kashmir Issue has reached near its solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Dr Zahid said that the freedom is the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny the fact.

He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurise India for halting the large scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed people in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot people expressed complete solidarity with the innocent people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. They said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Subcontinent. They said the prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute had already become a flash point between the two nuclear powers.

They also expressed grave concerns over the human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the people of the Held Valley. They said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.