ISLAMABAD - Couple of days after borrowing a waistcoat from a NA staffer for the cardboard image, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was caught in a highlight once more when it transpired that the Prime Minister-in-waiting forgot to carry his NA card throughout the NA session for election of the speaker and deputy speaker.

Nevertheless, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq using his prerogative allowed Imran Khan to cast vote.

The difficulty was highlighted when PPP leader Abdul Qadir Patel complained of the “discriminatory habits” as he had also forgotten his card and was not allowed to vote.

In response, Ayaz Sadiq issued an announcement, saying “Imran Khan requested for my permission to vote. Had you sought my permission, I’d have allowed you to vote as properly.”