Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said KMC Council will support and cooperate with any government who would perform public welfare works. The new government must work beyond everything for resolving basic issues in the city and province.

Promises made with the people should be fulfilled and the public money be used in correct direction, Sindh’s share in NFC Award and water should be enhanced and the withheld funds for federal government projects being under taken in Karachi be released immediately.

He was presiding over the general meeting of the City Council on Wednesday in the KMC Council Hall in KMC Building during which the council unanimously approved 8 resolutions on subjects including the setting up of fibre optics wires and levy of tax on their installation, public private partnership project for establishment of Karachi Theme and Safari Park besides the creation of posts for provision of medical facilities to the animals of Karachi Zoo and Safari Park and the quarterly payment for annual agreement of repairing and maintenance of three angiography machines of KIHD, naming of Korangi Creek road or flyover after Shahjahan S Karim, repairing and maintenance of residential quarters of KMC employees and construction of main road of Mewashah graveyard and the nomination of Mayor Karachi as trusty of the KPT Board for two years term.

Those who expressed their views on above resolutions include opposition leader Karam-ullah Waqasi, Syed Muzammil Shah, Hanif Surti, Aslam Shah Afridi, Ali Raza Baloch, Syed Javed Ali, Tajuddin, Khalil Imam, Ahsan-ullah, Fatima Khan, Amin Khan, Nazar Baloch and Tanvir Khan Judoon.

Wasim Akhtar while addressing to meeting called this good omen that Independence Day celebrations were held in the city on KMC and district level in a befitting manner and people took part in these functions beyond their political or other affiliation.

He said that we pray for four members of this council who are now Sindh assembly members that they perform there better.

He also said to the parliamentary leader Aslam Afridi to change the committee chairman who not taking interest in their job.

He said that KMC allocated huge sum in this year for maintenance of graveyards and this department being made better. He said a model graveyard being under construction in Surjani Town.