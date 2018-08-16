Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Water Commission (SWC) Wednesday directed Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to ensure maintenance and proper functioning of RO plants in Karachi.

All the RO plants which are within Karachi jurisdiction of KW&SB should be run, operated and outsourced. One-man judicial commission headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim ordered and also issued the same orders for Wasa to take over the RO plants in Hyderabad.

The commission also confronted KW&SB MD with the slaw progress of 65 MGS water scheme. The MD couldn’t satisfy the commission after it appeared that team under the project director of the said scheme is not paying the required attention. The commission directed the MD to replace the team along with PD who have failed to deliver since long.

The water board chief told the commission that there are number of gazetted and non-gazetted vacancies vacant in the board. The commission directed the MD to start the recruitment process through competitive way.

The commission ordered for engaging reputable agencies like NTS for IBA as far as the non-gazetted posts are concerned. For gazette posts, Public Service Commission should be approached.

The commission directed that this process should be immediately started without any further delay of time so that water board is fully functional and self-sufficient in terms of human resources.

Judicial commission also deliberated upon the installation of treatment plants and septic tanks at the industries and issued notices to various industries for not complying with the orders for installing these plants.

The commission also directed to issue bailable warrants for some of the factory owners for not complying with its order and ordered police to produce them in the commission.

The issue of unauthorised employees above the budgetary limits was raised by the Secretary Local Government Department. The secretary sought one month’s time to carry out a detailed scrutiny of the employees their suitability and the transparency of their appointment.