BEIJING - The export of Pakistan's mango is expected to exceed 10,000 tons this year, Chinese media quoting Zhao Lijian, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The senior Chinese diplomat said on social media Twitter (Twitter) that Pakistani mango has been deeply loved by Chinese consumers.

It is reported that Pakistan is the fifth largest mango producing country in the world, with an average annual output of 1.8 million tons. The varieties mainly include Chaunsa and Sindhri.

Among them, Chaunsa mango is a fine variety of late-maturing varieties. The fruit is medium to large and has a unique aroma. The people are very incomparable; Sindhri mango is distinguished by its colour and shape. After ripening, the fruit becomes bright yellow, and the taste is not inferior, according to Ifeng.com, a Chinese Edition.

At present, Pakistani mangoes are mainly produced in the provinces of Punjab and Sindh. The season is mainly concentrated in May from early September to early September, and neighbouring India is its largest competitor.

In recent years, Pakistan's mango exports have grown rapidly mainly to Europe, China, the Middle East, the United States, Australia and South Korea.

In view of the huge potential of China's consumer market, Pakistan has stepped up efforts to open up the Chinese mango market.

In 2017, the Mango Festival, jointly organized by the Pakistan Embassy, the Pakistan Horticultural Development and Export Corporation and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, aims to introduce and promote Pakistani mangoes to Chinese groups and achieve good results.