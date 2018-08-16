Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on Wednesday formed a sub-committee to probe collection of illegal entry and parking fees at the New Islamabad International Airport.

The Senate body met under chairmanship of Senator Mushahidullah Khan. It formed a sub-committee to bring the parking fees to a rational level. The sub-committee will be headed by Senator Azam Swati with senators Ateeq Sheikh and Shaheen Butt as its members.

The Senate Committee also directed the sub-committee to discuss the matter of up-gradation of the posts of superintendents in BPS-17 of the Civil Aviation Authority and the issues of the unions.

The Senate body also expressed concern over the incident of Safari flight, Skardu and did not accept the explanation given by Pakistan International Airline (PIA) that it was done purely for promotion purposes.

The committee was told that the purpose of the flight was an attempt to promote tourism and to earn more revenue for the national flag carrier and there was no bad intention. The Committee observed that the incident should not have happened.

The committee also asked the CAA to take action and give report on the flight schedule of the Air Blue's national and international flights in view of the ever-increasing flight delays and cancellations.

The committee directed the CAA to make arrangements for setting up an office for protocol staff of the Senate Secretariat for facilitating the parliamentarians as it would improve efficacy and reduce burden on the CAA staff.

The meeting was attended among others by Leader of Opposition in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, Azam Khan Swati, Ateeq Sheikh, Chaudhry Tanvir, Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Fida Muhammad, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Momin Khan Afridi, the caretaker minister for aviation, Acting DG CAA and the PIA chief executive officer.