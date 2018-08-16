Share:

islamabad - A new transport service titled ‘She’Kab’ has been launched in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in a bid to benefit female commuters for their safety, accessibility and affordability.

Talking to APP, an official of She’Kab, Hira Batool Rizvi said “Women travelling locally between the twin cities were lacking safe and affordable transport services. Transportation remains to be a major bottleneck in the success of an average working woman. As a solution, we have initiated a transportation service for women.” She further said, “We started the transport service in 2015 with male drivers but later on hired female drivers for their ease and facility. “Our service covers different routes including Wah Cant to Islamabad and DHA to Islamabad.

The monthly charges are very low starting from Rs 5,500 to 8,000 depending on routes,” she said. She further said the ride is shared with at least 4 other women to a drop-off location in the same vicinity.