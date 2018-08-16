Share:

Islamabad - Former minister for interior Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has said that he had nothing to do with formation of joint investigation team (JIT) in the Panama Leaks case.

While commenting on the statement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, Chudhary Nisar Ali said that the registrar himself had contacted the ISI and MI, as JIT was formed on the orders of three-member bench of the apex judiciary and inclusion of army officers in it was the part and parcel of the same order.

"Neither I was not consulted nor there was any meddling from my side in the making of JIT. Not any government official or any ministry was involved in the structuring of JIT," Nisar said in a statement.