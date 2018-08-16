Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested Anwar Majeed , chairman of Omni Group and a close aide of Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed from the premises of Supreme Court for investigation of alleged money laundering through fake bank accounts.

According to the FIA, the father and son are allegedly involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs36 billion.

Earlier, a 3-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan took up the matter for hearing as Majeed and his sons were produced before the bench. During the hearing, besides Anwar and Ghani, Nimr Majeed, Kamal Majeed and Zulqernain Majeed were also present in the court room.

Advocate Shahid Hamid, counsel representing Anwar Majeed and sons, informed the bench that names of Anwar and Ghani had already been placed on Exit Control List (ECL). However, the bench ordered for placing the names of Nimr, Kamal and Zulqernain on the ECL as well.

The top court ruled that the accused be inquired by the FIA if and when required. The SC postponed the matter till August 28 for the purpose of considering constitution of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The chief justice observed that if Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Zain Malik could join the investigation, then why not Majeed family could join the same. The court rejected Majeed family’s plea for de-freezing their accounts. The SC ruled that it was neither de-freezing the accounts nor was it changing the status on attachment of properties.

Hamid requested the bench to allow his clients for applying for pre-arrest bail. But the bench observed, “We neither have directed for the arrest nor have we directed for not arresting them.”

Meanwhile, on August 13, the CJ had made the observation that representatives of intelligence agencies had been included in Panama JIT just to spice it up. He had made these observations when constitution of Panama-style JIT for probing the alleged money laundering came under discussion. However, during the instant hearing, the chief justice clarified that the army officers were not included in the JIT by the court but by Nawaz Sharif and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar. “I enquired and discovered that it was not the court but Sharif and Nisar who had included army officer in the JIT,” said the chief justice.