LAHORE - Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has embraced a long-term collaboration with Sichuan International Chamber of Commerce, Halal Food Commission to establish Pakistan-Chengdu Economic Trade Centre for creating joint business activities between China and Pakistan, especially for establishment of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan under CPEC.

In this connection, an MoU has been signed as final phase of the efforts taken by PCJCCI trade delegation in a current visit of China under leadership of SM Naveed, President PCJCCI, who signed the MoU on behalf of his Chamber.

From Sichuan International Chamber, Ma Zhijun, President of the Sichuan International Chamber of Commerce, Halal Food Commission signed the MoU.

Addressing the signing ceremony, SM Naveed expressed deep gratitude to Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu, China, who played the pivotal role in concluding this MoU.

He hoped that the MoU would pave way to further expand friendly relations between Pakistan and China as a sustainable support initiative. It will benefit both the countries by developing trade relations and all-round cooperation between the two countries, he said adding that Pakistan-Chengdu Economic and Trade Centre would prove to be a strong organ in promoting economic, commercial, financial and industrial collaboration between Pakistan and the Western China.

He hoped that the Center would play a significant role in introducing Pakistani citizens to the vast and alluring areas of Western China. On the other hand, it will also help the Pakistani businessmen by providing them a platform for consultancy services, accommodation, catering in Western region of China, he said.

Naveed met with people from tourism industry and further said that, "We are eager to take the plunge for the Chinese tourism in Pakistan and make use of the natural revenue in the best way we can". He was confident that the development of tourism industry could do wonders for Pakistan's economic development and also cultivate good will and soft image of the country at global level.