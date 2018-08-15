Share:

CHINIOT-Saddar police have arrested a proclaimed offender of Saddar area as he had killed a youth of the same village over an old enmity some four years ago.

Nawaz had gone underground after killing Asmatullah. Saddar police arrested him after they got a clue that he was hiding in a farmhouse. District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar announced cash prize for the police team consisting of sub inspectors Farooq and Zafarullah and ASI Aurang Zeb.