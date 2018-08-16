Share:

Lahore - Former Pakistan captain and PCB chief selector Aamir Sohail has said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) played a key role in bringing international cricket back to the country.

During his visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here on Wednesday, Aamir said: “The Punjab Safe Cities Project had played a vital role in bringing back cricket to Pakistan. I congratulate all the officers and officials, who played their part in establishing this trendsetter security project, which must be installed all over the country so that the protection of people's lives and properties were ensured.”

The former cricketer was taken to various sections of the authority and was briefed about its key functions. He said that he was surprised to see the technological development and latest gadgets being used in the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center. “Lahore appears to be safer after witnessing safe cities’ surveillance and functioning.”

He said that he has seen a unique and beautiful view of Gaddafi Stadium from PSCA cameras. “I am feeling proud that such technology is being used in Pakistan for security purposes.”

Former Test cricketer also participated in a live program on Radio Safe Cities FM 88.6, where he responded to the listeners’ questions. He also shared the memorable moments of his cricket career with the Radio Safe Cities FM 88.6 listeners.