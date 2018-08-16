Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) summer packages is attracting a large number of tourists as PTDC announced its packages with the start of the summer season in which upto 30 percent discount were being offered on accommodations in its motels at different northern areas. An official of PTDC told APP that a large number of families visited various areas including Ayubia and Naran Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Miandam, Chitral, Booni, Bamburet (Kalash Valley), Mastuj, Phandar, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza, Rama Lake, Skardu, Khaplu and Besham under PTDC summer packages.