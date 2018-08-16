Share:

MULTAN - An MPA-elect belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), elected from PP-222 (Multan), Ghulam Abbas Khaki, died of cardiac arrest late Tuesday night. Khaki had suffered heart attack four days ago and he was shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad. He remained unconscious till his death in the hospital. PTI leader Jehangir Tareen posted on twitter regarding Khaki’s demise, stating that the deceased’s services to “Naya Pakistan” will never be forgotten. The funeral prayer was held at Pul Khara, 15 kilometres from Shujabad City on Wednesday.

The MPA-elect had won seat on PTI ticket bagging 47,429 votes and defeated Mehdi Abbas Khan of PML-N who got 35,983 votes.