KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that people of Sindh elected the representatives of the various political forces to resolve their issues. Keeping in view the seriousness of the problems being faced by the resident of province, party would not let the provincial assembly atmosphere twisted on irrational debates.

Haleem expressed these view while talking to the media men outside the Sindh Assembly Building here on Wednesday. PTI other legislators were also present on the occasion.

PTI leader said that party has decided to play a strong opposition role in the Sindh Assembly and furthermore will set a trend that would help the rulers to provide relief to the resident of province. Hopefully the people would get good news after every session of the assembly. We want Pakistan People Party (PPP) to work for the betterment of the people instead of turning the assembly into fish market indulging the legislators into unreasonable arguments, he added.

PTI leaders further quoting the incident on August 14th at Mazar-e-Quaid said that nominated Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and PTI leadership was stopped from entering Quaid‘s Mausoleum who reached to lay flower wreath and offer fateha on independence day.

PTI termed the incident an undemocratic act, said Haleem, adding that not a single vote would be wasted only if all the legislators keep them untied for the better future of Sindh and Pakistan.

He said that people of Sindh have given the mandate to PTI also and especially from Karachi large numbers of citizen voted in favour of Imran Khan.

PTI wants want to work for the development of Karachi and bring out the citizen from crisis those were left in miserable condition since long.

PTI will support every stance of PPP taken for the betterment of people but PTI along with the other opposition parties would play a strong role as an opposition if the provincial rulers practiced its past policies. PTI desires improvement rather than only criticizing along with the eradication of corruption from the different departments of Sindh government, concluded Haleem.