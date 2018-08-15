Share:

SIALKOT-A large number of the people participated in Quran Khawani and Fateha held for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Bashir Kanwar, a Sialkot-based artist, painter and calligrapher, on his first death anniversary.

On August 15, 2017, Bashir Kanwar (76 died after protracted illness. He had been a senior teacher of art, painting and calligraphy in Sialkot.

The great artist was an icon of painting and calligraphy but he remained unsung hero who struggled for the promotion of art and establishment of a governmental art academy in Sialkot. For the purpose, he got promises of various government officials but his dream could not come true.

Three caught from distillery





KAMALIA-The City Police raided a distillery at Mohallah Nadirabad and arrested four suspects here the other day. According to police, the accused were identified as Irfan, Yasin, and Mahamann Alias Mama Baloch. The police also seized 12 litres of liquor and 40 litres of lahen. The police filed a case against the suspects and started investigation.

Similarly, the police arrested Amir Shehzad, an LPG shop owner, for decanting LGP gas into cylinders.

The police filed a case. In a separate incident, Saddr police arrested Waqas from Sayed Moosa on same charges. A case was registered against him.

On the other hand, a team of Wapda Task Force checked the electricity meter of Sajawal at Mauza Sultan K Baghelay the other day and found him guilty of power theft. A case was registered against him at Saddr police station.