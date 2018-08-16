Share:

MITHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government would soon declare Thar as drought-hit area in the light of the report to be furnished by the concerned officials of district administration because of the less or erratic rains in the desert region.

Qasim Siraj Soomro, the newly elected PPP MPA from Nagarparkar expressed these views in a press statement on Wednesday. As soon as the report was sent to the upcoming PPP government, he would himself pursue the matter so that Tharis could get maximum relief from the provincial government, he added.

He said that top leadership including Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, Syed Murad Ali Shah and others were very much concerned and aware of the situations emerging in the desert region due to less or erratic rainfall in the previous months of the current monsoon season.

The PPP leader said that in case of no more good rainfall in the desert the situations would be very alarming and people would have to migrate to other areas. “We are planning to devise the strategies to seek the permanent solution to provide relief during droughts and other situation in the desert,” he said and added as per the promises centers at union council level would be set for under the Poverty Reduction Programme.

Soomro said that he would take up all the issues of his constituency and rest of Thar with the PPP leaders so that all commitments he had made with the people could be fulfilled. The PPP leader said that he would try his utmost resolve the remaining chronic issues of the desert region. Soomro said that people of Tharparkar gave the huge response to the PPP in the elections and now it would be turn of the PPP’s elected members to make the concerted efforts to help Tharis get out of the drought-like situations.

“We are planning to overhaul the infrastructure to further improve the health, education and drinking water and other systems in Thar,” he said and added that he was given the huge mandate by the people and would surely live up to the expectations of them.