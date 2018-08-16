Share:

Croatia World Cup keeper Subasic retires

ZAGREB - Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic announced his international retirement on Wednesday one month after starring in the World Cup final. "The time has come after 10 years on the national team to say goodbye my favourite jersey," Subasic wrote in a letter published by the Croatian Football Federation (HNS), a day after striker Mario Mandzukic retired. "I made my decision long before the World Cup because my dream was to end my career with the national team at a World Cup," Subasic added. "The one in Russia was the most emotional moment of my career... thank you all," added the Monaco goalkeeper. The native of Zadar made his debut for the "Vatreni" (Fiery Ones) in 2009. At World Cup he was the hero in the last 16 against Denmark, making three penalty saves in a nail-biting shootout.–AFP

I-Day Punjab National Senior Squash

LAHORE - The main round matches of the PSA-Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 were decided at the Punjab Squash Complex on Wednesday. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Sheraz Saleem graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. In the first main round men’s senior category, Kashif Asif (SNGPL) beat Raees Khan (Army) by 11/4,11/6,11/13,11/13, Waqas Mehboob (PAF) beat Waqar Mehboob (ZTBL) by 11/5,11/3,11/9 (18m), Mehran Javed (PAF) beat Ahmad Amin (PB) by 11/6,11/7,11/8, Abbas Shaukat (KP) beat Nouman Khan (Sindh) by 11/4,12/10,6/11,11/1, Saddam Ul Haq (Army) beat Ali Bukhari (Railways) by 11/8,17/15,11/13,11/9, Uzair Rasheed (PB) beat Bilal Zakir (Army) by 12/10,11/13,11/4,6/11,11/3, Faraz Muhammad (Navy) beat M Farhan (SNGPL) by 11/6,11/2,11/7, and Abbas Zeb (Wapda) beat Zahir Shah (KP) by 11/13,11/6,11/8,6/11,11/9.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad United lift I-Day Football Cup

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United lifted the AFL Jashan-i-Azadi Football Cup 2018, after thrashing Gujranwala Bulldogs by 40-15 here at XI Stars Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The event was organised by Australian Football League (AFL) Pakistan. Chief guest AFL Pakistan President Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan distributed prizes and certificates among the position holders. AFL Senior Vice President Raja Nazeem, Vice President Raja Nadeem, Secretary Ch Zulfiqar Ali and others were also present there. Three matches were played as in the first match, Islamabad United hammered Gujranwala Bulldogs 40-15, the second match saw Islamabad United playing 1-1 draw with Rawalpindi Queens Women team while in the third and last encounter, Janoon Orange Under-15 team defeated Janoon Blues by 18-7.–Staff Reporter

Kiran Club victorious in football tourney

ISLAMABAD - Kiran Club routed Bolan Club 3-0 in the Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 match played here at Rovers Football ground on Wednesday. Islamabad Football Association (IFA) President Saleem Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion, while Vice Presidents Syed Tanveer Ahmed, M Zaman, Syed Muqbil Hussain Naqvi, Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari and others were also present there. Fareed opened the scoring for the winners in the 10th minute. Despite lime share of possession, Kiran FC failed to add any further goal. In the second half, Fareed doubled the margin in the 53rd minute, while Kiran Club completed the rout in the 70th minute, when Fareed hammered his third goal to complete his as well as the team’s hat-trick and registered victory.–Staff Reporter

Aqil Shah visits Pakistan Sports Board

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Asian Games-bound contingent’s chef-de-mission Syed Aqil Shah met with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Technical and Training M Azam Dar here at his office and discussed matters related to facilities and training being provided to athletes at the PSB. Dar, who is also Director National Federations said: “During the meeting, we discussed in detail travelling schedule, uniform, financial matters and other important things. It is hoped that Pakistani athletes will try to give out their best and return with laurels.” He said Aqil assured of taking very good care of Pakistani contingent and facilitating them well in Jakarta. He rubbished the claims made by former PSB DG Brig (R) Arif Siddiqui, who had cliamed that clerks are running the affairs of PSB. Dar said that every PSB staff member knows how to perform his duty well.–Staff Reporter