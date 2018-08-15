Share:

GUJRANWALA-Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) President Mian Amir Aziz said that the district administration is not fulfilling demands of the justice in its operation against illegal constructions on state land acquired for a zoo.

Addressing a press conference here at GCCI, he said that the owners who had completed legal documents of their buildings should be given a chance to clear their position before demolition of their constructions. One Unity Group chairman Akhlaq Ahmed Butt, Irfan Yaqoob Butt and Khawaja Zrar Kaleem were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Akhlaq Ahmed Butt said that his brother Qasim Butt owned a building on the land in question but a team of Municipal Corporation had demolished one part of his building without giving any prior notice which, ‘ he said, is a condemnable act. He said that the administrative officers should have held negotiation with the land owners. “We will vacate the land if we fail to prove our ownership,” they stated.