TOBA TEK SINGH-A ward for transgender persons has been set up in Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gojra on Wednesday.

It was inaugurated by the transgender community’s focal person Chanda Bibi. A one day health camp was also held in the hospital where a number of transgender people got their medical checkups, tests and scanning.

Chanda thanked Medical Superintendent Dr Shahab Alam for providing the medical facility for them. Social welfare officer Tayyab Bhatti was also present on the occasion.