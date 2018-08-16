Share:

KHAIRPUR - The tree plantation drive has been started in Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur (SALU). The drive was initiated by Prof Dr Parveen Shah, vice chancellor and Prof Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, pro-vice chancellor. In this regard, Prof Dr Arshad Ali, HEC executive director, Islamabad and his wife planted a sapling. The drive continues with same spirit and enthusiasm as now different departments have started participating in this drive by planting more trees on their part. In this regard, the Department of Mathematics, Urdu, Public Administration, Pakistan Studies and Institute of English are playing their leading role. The Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA), Officers Welfare Association (OWA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) also planted trees to contribute in this national cause. To this national cause and call by the worthy. On the other side, Prof Arshad inaugurated a ‘Smart University Project’. The project was completed with the cooperation of the HEC, and allows internet access facility to all the faculty members and students 24 hours.

With the project, the process of e-learning, online facilities and research facilities will be integrated at the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Arshad hailed the efforts of the vice chancellor and her team including the pro-vice chancellor and IT manager for working earnestly to promote the cause of quality education in the area.

Later, the executive director visited Faculty of Education and Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation (CBC) of the university.

Speaking to the faculty members, he said that the HEC is committed to promote higher education in the country. The doors of research and innovation in teaching are open for funding to all the faculty members across the country and every research project will be welcomed for funding by the HEC.

Appreciating the role of the SALU in research, he lauded the research facilities available at the CBC. He encouraged the team of CBC to work with more spirit to yield practical results in the field of plant sciences.