KARACHI - A woman died while two others including a child were injured after hit by a reckless dumper in the metropolis on Wednesday, police said. Armed robbers stopped a bike carrying three people near Johar Mor in Karachi. As soon as the bike stopped an over speeding dumper coming from behind knocked it down.

The motorcycle rider woman died on the spot while two others including a child were injured in the accident.

The robbers taking advantage of rush fled from scene of the accident.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The enraged people set the dumper on fire and held the driver who was handed over to police after sound thrash which after registering a case against him started the investigation.

Police recover snatched

motorbike

Korangi police arrested 12 alleged accused and recovered a snatched motorbike, pistol and drugs from their possession during last 24 hours. According to an officials, Korangi Indus Trail area police station team arrested eight accused for setting up illegal cattle market in the area while a drug peddler was also arrested from Sector D/32 Nasir Jump area with recovery of 1030 grams of Charas from his possession.

Korangi police station officials arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered a snatched motorbike and a pistol along with rounds from his possession.

A team of Model Colony police station arrested an accused after recovery of two bottles of liquor from his possession while Shah Faisal Colony police team arrested an absconder.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations have been initiated.