LOS ANGELES-The Lion King remake has just been named the highest-grossing animated movie ever, so quick, warm up your vocal chords and get ready to break into your best rendition of Circle Of Life.

The live-action reboot, starring a bunch of nobodies called Beyonce, Donald Glover and Seth Rogen, has earned $1.33 billion (£1.1 billion) as of this weekend.

The movie – which was released on 19 July – has knocked that other beloved animation Frozen off the top spot, which raked in a measly $1.27 billion £1.05 billion) back in 2013.

Although, the sequel Frozen 2 could win back its title when it’s released in November so stay tuned.

Anyway, get this – the latest figures mean that The Lion King is now the 12th highest-grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. The film could even inch into the top ten if it out-earns Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 and Black Panther.

They’re currently narrowly ahead at $1.341 billion (£1.111 billion) and $1.346 billion (£1.115 billion) respectively. God, the tension is palpable. While the Lion King reboot might have been a hit with fans (understatement), the original animation’s creators aren’t feeling the love.

‘If you polled the crew of the original Lion King, most of them would say, “Why? Did you really have to do that?” It kind of hurts,’ said David Stephan, one of the animators on the 1994 film. ‘It’s sort of sad that the stockholder is now in the room deciding what movies get made,’ Stephan added to HuffPo.