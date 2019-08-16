Share:

Four terrorists were killed, arms, hand grenades and wireless sets and other material used in making suicide jackets were recovered in operation of security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, the security forces on intelligence tip-off regarding presence of extremists conducted search operations in Bachabad Kalachi and surrounding forestry area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The militants present in the area started firing security forces which led to fire exchange.

In retaliatory firing of security forces, four terrorists were killed and arms including Kalashnikovs, police wireless sets, hand grenades and material uses in preparing suicide jackets was recovered.

Two among the killed terrorists were identified as Javed Malana and Abdul Rehman and they were wanted in eight cases of attacks on security forces.