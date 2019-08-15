Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University has set August 19 (Monday) as the last date for applying for admissions in its merit-based programmes, including PhD, MPhil, MS and BS.

The admissions could only be applied through online portal. The varsity has introduced a comprehensive digital communication network that facilitates students of higher education in the admission process.

According to Director Admissions, the University has opened admissions for PhD physics and chemistry, MS/MPhil chemistry, physics and mass communication for its autumn 2019 semester.

The BS programmes include physic, botany, mathematics, statistics and environment sciences.

These programmes are arranged only in Islamabad campus. For the coming semester, the AIOU has also launched BS Computer Science programme for Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, besides Rawalpindi and Islamabad campuses.

The University has also announced schedule of entry test of these programmes. As per schedule, August 21 is for the test and interview of MS/Phil programs, while August 22 is of PhD programmes. Merit list will be displayed on August 28. The last date for fee submission of the programs is September 2.

The prescribed merit criteria will be strictly followed in the admissions process.

There will be no compromise on quality and transparency in conducting and running these programmes, the Director Admissions added.