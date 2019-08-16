Share:

ISLAMABAD - Association of Kashmiri Displaced Journalists (AKDJ) Thursday organized a hunger strike camp in front of the National Press Club (NPC) here to mark August 15 (India’s Independence Day) as Black Day and protest against the siege of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) by brutal Indian forces for the last 12 days. People from different walks of life including leadership of NPC, Islamabad-Chapter All Parties Hurriyat Conference, social bodies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir attended the camp and strongly condemned the India’s nefarious designs to change the demography of IoJK.

They urged the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities and the curfew imposed in IoJK, which had made lives of Kashmiris miserable as they were facing food shortage and unable to take their patients to hospitals. They were of the view that India wanted to change demography of IoJK by settling non-Kashmiris in order to convert Kashmiris’ majority into a minority.

They asked the world community to play their due role in implementing resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council so that Kashmiris could get their inalienable right to self-determination.