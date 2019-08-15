Share:

GUIYANG - The third Confucian Academy Book Fair (CABF) will be held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, the organizers said Wednesday. The three-day event will focus on promoting the reading of Chinese classics nationwide and spreading fine traditions of Chinese culture. To date, more than 100 well-known publishing houses, e-commerce businesses and culture communication companies across the country have confirmed their participation in the fair. This year’s CABF will set up more than 20 exhibition areas with over 100,000 Chinese classic titles and cultural and creative products on display. Book launch and spot sales, industry conferences, forums, seminars and other activities will also be held during the fair.

Former curator of the Palace Museum Shan Jixiang and other eminent cultural figures have been invited to give lectures.