LAHORE: Dr M Zubair Qureshi and others at a flag hoisting ceremony organised by Dr Masood Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals.

Techaccess receives Oracle AC Services

Asean Best Partner Award

ISLAMABAD (PR): Tech Access Pakistan (TAP), a regional system integrator and a secure cloud enabler, received the Advanced Customer Services (ACS) ASEAN Best Partner Award by Oracle for the year 2019, during a ceremony held in a hotel. The ceremony was attended by the regional and local teams of Oracle, including Freddy Tan and Alvin Chia from Oracle ACS Singapore, along with Yasir Lodhi and Qazi Jawad ul Haq from Oracle ACS Pakistan. The award has been given in recognition of the multiple projects jointly delivered by Oracle ACS and TAP in Pakistan. These projects have been delivered to multiple mission critical customers in Defense, Telecom & Banking sectors. TAP relationship with Oracle spans over two decades, consistently winning key opportunities, offering cloud, hardware, Big Data, consultancy, security, middleware, software, licenses along with Oracle ACS. “Security being the existing challenge in the Pakistan industry, our main focus is to collaborate with Oracle in providing secure solutions to our customers”, said Mahmood Jabbar, the CEO of TAP. He further added that Oracle has always been our premium partner and we are determined to strengthen our relationship with Oracle at all levels. Tariq Malik, an internationally recognized cyber security expert and the CTO of TAP, discussed the strategy around Oracle security portfolio. He also accentuated on the efficiency and robustness of Oracle portfolio and how TAP is establishing a division, purely for security, application and software implementation. TAP, with over 100 engineers and consultants, provides 24 x 7 Oracle support services and holds Platinum Partnership along with Field Delivery Service Partner (FDSP) and Installation Delivery Partner status, maintaining standard and engineered systems across the country.

SSGC celebrates Independence Day

KARACHI (PR): A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the SSGC head office building with traditional zeal and enthusiasm to mark Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day. Accompanied by a sizeable number of SSGC employees, M Amin Rajput, DMD/CFO, SSGC hoisted the flag with national anthem playing in the background. Team SSGC joined its countrymen by celebrating the day as Kashmir Solidarity Day. In his brief speech, the DMD reiterated that our hearts beat with the Kashmiri brethren and in this very difficult time by expressing complete solidarity with them we must show to the world that Kashmiris are not alone in the face of aggression. The event was also marked by the awards ceremony of the company’s inter-departmental Ramazan Cricket Festival 2019. ES Cheetahs, the winning team and two runners up MS Kangaroos and Finance Falcons received the trophies from the senior management and special guests cricketers Sohail Khan and Fawad Alam.

Another achievement of Lake City

LAHORE (PR): The 19-year old girls, students of Froebel’s school branch Lake City Lahore, Pakistan, Umm-e-Habiba & Umm-e-Rubab attempted a record to enter Guinness world records on 14th August 2019. Last year India made a record of paper quilling mosaic and its total covered area was 60.01 meter square. This year these twin sisters broke this record by making paper quilled flag & its total covered area is 90.01 meter square. The handmade flag is made up of 300,000, 3mm thick white and green colored paper strips and uses 60 kg of glue. The flag is made up of 255 sheets. They have been making this since 2nd June. They dedicated this handmade quilled flag to the people of Pakistan on this Independence Day. The Lake City management is in full support of this magnificent endeavor.