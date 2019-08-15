Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have held a couple on charges of raping university and college girls in a house and recording their crimes in camera and sharing the objectionable videos online to a sex-racket abroad in order to make money, sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday. The couple also sexually assaulted scores of girls between 8 to 12 years age and filmed the objectionable scenes besides selling the videos at the hands of international sex racket, they said.

The man identified as Qasim Jahangir is being grilled by the police after obtaining his physical remand from a court of law whereas the lady Kiran Jahangir, wife of the accused, who filmed the videos, was sent on 14-day judicial remand to Adiala Jail by an area magistrate, the sources added.

Police seized more than 150 videos from possession of the couple and broadened the sphere of investigation to arrest other members of the gang, they said.

Based on the information provided by a female student of Allama Iqbal Open University, Police Station City Sub Inspector Aqeel Rathore raided a house located at Gulistan Colony with a squad and held the man and his wife on charges of kidnapping and assaulting the female student sexually and filming the objectionable scenes in mobile phones and cameras.

At that time, the police raiding party also recovered more than 150 videos from the house recorded by the couple while raping the girls, they said.

“The couple contacted their customers abroad to send them videos and photos of the victim girls,” the sources revealed. The police viewed the footage and were able to track down scores of girls including minor ones aging between 8 to 12 years, sources said, adding that police investigators are trying to contact the families of victim girls for inviting applications from them against the couple.

Sources also shared with The Nation that the female student SJ, wife of Yasir Mustafa, who is doing MSc Economics (Semester II) at AIOU, in her application told the PS City officials that she was coming out of Government Gordon College on August 3 at 6pm to go home in Dhoke Najju after attending a workshop in connection with her degree when a girl wearing veil encountered her while impersonating a student.

The applicant mentioned that the veiled girl also showed her intent of travelling to the same destination and offered her lift in car of her brother. She alleged that in the meanwhile, a grey-coloured car stopped near them and a man stepped down from the vehicle. She added that the girl and the man whom she introduced as her brother bundled her (SJ) into car and locked the doors besides downing black sheets on windows. SJ told police that the girl whipped out a dagger and threatened her to not make noise or else they would harm her. “The car reached a bungalow in Gulistan Colony after travelling on different roads where the couple dragged her into a bedroom,” she added. She alleged that the man raped her while the girl recorded objectionable scenes and clicked her pictures in mobile phones.

She added that the lady also contacted someone abroad online and made a deal for sharing with him her rape video against money.

The applicant said that the criminals threatened her to not share her ordeal with anyone otherwise they would eliminate her family. “After committing the crime, the man dropped me at Tipu Road at 9pm in his car and fled,” she said.

She requested the police to register a case against the couple and to arrest them. Police, while talking action, lodged an FIR against the couple under sections 376 and 365 of PPC and apprehended the accused during a raid, the sources said. Police produced the accused before a court of law where the judge sent the lady to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand and granted four days physical custody of the man to the police, they said. According to sources, CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana directed keeping the scandal secret apparently to contact all the victims in order to build a strong case against the accused and to unearth the sex racket involved in buying rape videos abroad and in Pakistan.

Nonetheless, DSP City Faisal Saleem, when contacted by The Nation for his point of view, confirmed the arrest of the couple for their involvement in assaulting girls sexually and recording objectionable videos. He said that the police were trying to arrest other gang members. According to the sources, a team of police, headed by SI Aqeel Rathore, would produce the accused before the court of area magistrate on Friday (today) for extension of his physical remand.