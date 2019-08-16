Share:

QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead two persons including a woman in Kandawa area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a couple was present in a house when armed assailants entered the house, opened firing at them and fled from the scene. As a result, they died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for legal formalities. The identification of the victims and the reason of the attack could not be ascertained so far. Levies force registered a case and started investigation.