ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) on Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for another 14 days in LNG import agreement case.

The NAB officials produced the former prime minister before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after duration of the previous remand expired. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge of developments in investigation into the case and prayed to the court to grant further remand of the accused.

Abbasi stated before the court that he was cooperating with the investigation team and was answering its questions. He stated that he had no objection to extension in his physical remand.

The judge asked the NAB officials to conclude their investigation untill the next hearing scheduled for August 29. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had also arrested former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.