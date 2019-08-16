Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Speakers at a mass anti-India rally in AJK’s capital town warned India of severe retaliation in case of any misadventure against Pakistan.

The protest rally was organised by social, political, religious, and other public representative organisations from Central Press Club. The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with pro-freedom and anti-India messages. They strongly protested against recent provocative acts by Indian government and raised vociferous slogans against India.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers including Hurriyat leaders Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Mushtaqul Islam, PPP’s Shaukat Javed, Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami AJK Qazi Shahid Mehmood Advocate, Traders’ leader Muhammad Razzaq Khan, Muslim Conference leader Syed Yasir Naqvi and others appealed to international community to take immediate notice of the hostile and aggressive designs of India in the region.

Speakers called upon the United Nations and the world community to ensure their practical role for getting Kashmir dispute resolved through peaceful means without further loss of time to protect South Asia from any destruction.

Kashmiris at both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and across the globe observed Indian Independence Day as black day on Thursday to convey to the international community that since India continues to deny them, at gun point, their inalienable right to self-determination, the world should immediately move to take stringent action against increased aggressive Indian posture in the region and planned genocide of Kashmiris in the strife-torn Indian held Jammu & Kashmir State.

Protest rallies and demonstrations were held throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris birth right to self determination besides to apprise the external world of the India’s ongoing worst reign of state terrorism making people of occupied state besiege for past eleven days at gun point of her 900,000 military and para-military troops.

People including representatives of political, social and religious organizations, lawyers, traders, civil servants, Kashmiri refugees, journalists, students and all walks of life participated in the black day’s processions and rallies.

Participants of the protest rallies wore black-bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India. Black flags were also hoisted at houses, shops and other public spots to condemn Indian nefarious designs against people of Occupied Kashmir.