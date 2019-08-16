Share:

Lahore - Faculty and students of Government Islamia College, Railway Road held an event in connection with the I-Day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, teachers laid stress on unity among the Ummah to fight anti-Muslim forcers. Expressing solidarity with Kashmir, they called upon the world powers to play their part in solving the dispute. They slammed the Indian government for changing Kashmir status. Principal Prof Tahir Javed shed light on importance of economic growth as, according to him, economically-strong Pakistan can advocate the Kashmir cause befittingly. Prof Dr Sikandar Sultan led prayers for prosperous Pakistan and independent Kashmir.