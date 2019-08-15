Share:

ISLAMABAD - A writ petition has been moved in the Islamabad High Court seeking its directions to Mayor Islamabad, CDA and other respondents to control the growing incidents of forest fires for protection of trees and wildlife of Margallah Hills National Park and make comprehensive strategy to maintain the lush green image of the federal capital In this regard.

Petitioner Tahira Gul filed the petition through her counsel Yasir Mahmood Chaudhary and cited Mayor Islamabad, Member Environment CDA, director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Islamabad and deputy commissioner Islamabad as respondents.

She stated in her petition that the petitioner was a regular visitor of Margallah Hills National Park and its walking track from Margallah Road to Pir Sohawa since long but she felt regretted and became anxious over massive seasonal fires due to which green trees turned into ashes. The petitioner adopted that in 1980, Margallah Hills were declared as a national park under Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance 1979.

She added that Marallah Hills gave the capital not only a natural landscape but also acted as its lungs.

She told the court that Margallah Hills National Park witnessed many fires every year. However, during the last a few years, bigger and more frequent fires had been reported which damaged trees and plants besides adding to air pollution and raising temperature of Islamabad.

Tahira argued that the respondents are state functionaries who are duty bound to protect the forests of Margallah Hills by evaluating Article 9 of 1973 Constitution, CDA Environmental Protection Regulation 2008, Islamabad Local Government Act 2015 and Environmental Protection Act 1997.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court that it might issue directions to all respondents to control the growing incidents of forest fires for the protection of trees and wildlife of Margallah Hills National Park and make comprehensive strategy to maintain the lush green image of the capital.