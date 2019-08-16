Share:

Pakistan Permanent Representative to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said UN Security Council (SC) should resolve Kashmir conundrum as per its resolutions.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said Kashmiris have to decide their destiny on their own. UNSC should take notice of illegal acts of India in Occupied Kashmir.

She stressed that the situation in Occupied Kashmir is very serious, therefore UNSC should play its role in addressing Kashmir issue as per resolutions passed by it.

Maleeha Lodhi said Kashmiris have been completely disinherited and now the Indian government is planning a demographic change to take away from them their majority status in their own region.

Referring to UN Secretary-General statement that Jammu and Kashmir should not be altered, she said it was an important statement and Council members will be guided by that.