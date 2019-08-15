Share:

Rawalpindi-Government officers including police, teachers, doctors, politicians, lawyers and members of civil society observed Indian Independence Day as ‘Black Day’ to denounce India’s clampdown in Held Kashmir.

The main rally was brought out from Commissioner Office to Ammar Chowk led by Commissioner Saqib Zafar. It was attended by Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, Punjab Minister for Informal Education Rashid Hafeez, PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and MPA Chaudhry Adnan besides representatives of traders from the city and cantonment areas.

The participants wearing black bands carried placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against India. They were chanting slogans against Indian government for abolishing special status of the IOK.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Saqib Zafar said that the ‘Black Day’ was being observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to pay tribute to the struggle of Kashmiris for their rights. He said that the United Nations would take action against the Indian forces brutality in Indian held Kashmir. He said that the world should take violations of human rights in Kashmir valley as the innocent Kashmiris were confined to their houses in the name of curfew.

In colleges, special seminars were held in different places of the district where the speakers highlighted Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to plebiscite and brutalities of Indian forces during the last 71 years in the valley.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Arts Council also observed Black Day on Thursday as an act of retaliation against the Indian occupation in the region and in protest against the Indian unilateral action to change the status of Indian-held Kashmir.

Black flag was hoisted on rooftop of the Council to symbolise rejection for Indian nefarious designs. A photographic exhibition was also held in art gallery to display violation of human rights in the region.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

More than one hundred pictures are showcased in the exhibition which highlights the violation of the human rights by the Indian forces. RDA Chairman Arif Abbasi said that freedom Kashmir had become unavoidable and Pakistan had presented case of Kashmir on every forum.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said that United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions had validated the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite.

Besides photographic exhibition, a protest walk was also arranged by the Council which was started at RAC and ended at Murree Road. The rally was led by RAC Director Waqar Ahmed and participants were from the civil society.

They were holding banners and black flags and chanted slogans against the Indian aggression.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana along with senior and junior officers also observed the ‘Black Day’ to condemn Indian government’s move for revoking Article 370 while accelerating atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Similarly, a rally was also taken out from Khayaban-e-Sir Syed led by traders’ representative Sharjeel Mir to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The participants including Tahir Taj Bhatti, Syed Atif Shah, Dr Arshad, Imran Mughal and Sher Wali were holding banners and chanting slogans against Indian government and Army for killing innocent Kashmiris.

The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the existence of India was nothing but a blot on the face of humanity and constant threat to international peace, world community should pay their role to secure Kashmiris facing brutality and barbarity even worse than holocaust.

He said that the session of the UN Security Council should be made maximum productive and useful. International organisations must impose bans on India.

By not allowing Federal Central Press Club to display the pictures and videos of Kashmir exposed the threat being faced to the biggest democracy in the world.

He said that Muslim rulers securing their friendship with India must feel shame. He said that India was increasing its oppression of Kashmiri people because it was seeing obvious victory of Kashmir.