Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said that the UN Security Council today discussed the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir due to the Indian move to change the status of the Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media after the UNSC meeting in New York, she said all the fifteen permanent and non-permanent member countries attended the consultative session.

The member countries were briefed on the latest developments and the dismal human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Maleeha Lodhi said today's UNSC meeting has nullified Indian claims that Kashmir is their internal matter.

The United Nations Security Council held a meeting on Kashmir after India stripped the region of its autonomy, sparking a row with Pakistan, diplomats said.

It is extremely rare for the Security Council to discuss Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947. The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Himalayan region was in 1965.