LONDON-Jeremy Corbyn has urged the leaders of the other opposition parties and Tory rebels to install him as caretaker PM in order to stop a no-deal Brexit.

If he wins a no-confidence vote in the government, the Labour leader plans to delay Brexit, call a snap election and campaign for another referendum.

But Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said she would not support making Corbyn prime minister.

She called him “divisive” and said he would not command MPs’ support.

In speech on Thursday, she said her party would work with others to stop a no-deal exit but Mr Corbyn was not a leader “respected on both sides of the House”.

Instead, she suggested Tory MP Ken Clarke or Labour’s Harriet Harman could lead an emergency government to prevent a no-deal on the 31 October deadline.

She added that MPs should “stand and be counted” and try to pass legislation in Parliament to ensure the UK does not leave without an agreement with the EU.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP would “work with anybody at Westminster to try to stop Brexit, and avert the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit.” “I think the thing for Jeremy Corbyn though is he has to finally and firmly come off the fence on Brexit and stop trying to equivocate and prevaricate,” she said.

Downing Street said Corbyn would “overrule the referendum and wreck the economy” if he became prime minister.

A No 10 spokesman said: “Jeremy Corbyn believes that the people are the servants and politicians can cancel public votes they don’t like.”

Corbyn asked opposition figures and Tory rebels for their support in a letter on Wednesday, pledging that a government led by him would be “strictly time-limited”.

He said he would call a no-confidence vote - which would require majority support - at the “earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success”.

If he were to succeed in calling a general election - which would require the support of two-thirds of MPs - Labour would campaign for a second referendum with the option to remain in the EU, he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants a deal with the European Union, but insists the UK must leave the bloc by the end of October “do or die”.