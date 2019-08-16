Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said Modi has been exposed in the world and Pakistanis and Kashmiris living outside Pakistan have proved they are one nation.

He said this while talking to media men at Paris airport.

He held Kashmir issue has been highlighted all over the world due to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

He remarked “India should immediately stop persistent brutalities against the unarmed Muslims in Occupied Kashmir.

He urged that world powers and UN should come forward to resolve Kashmir issue until then Pakistan will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris, he added.

He thanked the Pakistani and Kashmiri community for observing black day in Europe.