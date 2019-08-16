Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led India’s fascist tactics in occupied Kashmir will “fail miserably” to smother the Kashmiri freedom struggle.

In a series of tweets, the premier warned Modi that a nation that does not fear death cannot be stopped from achieving its goal.

“The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal,” the prime minister wrote.

“That is why the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran, who has likened Modi's fascism to the Nazi era, earlier warned the international community that its silence on the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir would lead to severe repercussions in the Muslim world.

Indian authorities have been maintaining a strict clampdown in occupied Kashmir since August 5, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Hindu nationalist government abolished the Indian constitution's Article 370, which granted special status to the occupied valley.

Tensions have mounted in the disputed region, with an unprecedented number of Indian troops deployed and television, telephone and internet links suspended. The occupied territory remains cut off from the external world due to the communication blackout.