ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in the Parliament House on coming Monday for a briefing on the current issues of national security.

The meeting will be briefed on the current issues of national security by Secretaries of Ministries of Defence, National Security, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and National Security Division. Federal Ministers for Defence, Interior and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan have been extended special invitation to attend the meeting.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussian Qureshi, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Azam Khan Swati, Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif and opposition members PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari being the members of the Parliamentary Committee will attend the meeting.

Apart from federal ministers and leader of the Opposition, MNAs Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Akthar Mengal, Ghaus Bux Khan Mehar, Amir Haider Azam Khan, Senators Mushaid Ullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Siraj Ul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan will also attend the meeting.