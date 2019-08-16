Share:

akistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Director-General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal has summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the Foreign Office in Islamabad today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupying forces along the LoC in Lipa and Battal sectors, resulting in the shahadat of two civilians, Muhammad Aziz and Muneeb and one-armed forces personnel Sepoy Ramzan.

The Indian occupation forces, along the LoC and working boundary, have continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needs to be respected, Dr Faisal said, adding the intended targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, he added.

Dr Faisal further urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the working boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.