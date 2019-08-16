Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned several advertisements of different products which were produced in India or carrying Indian talent being aired on electronic media in the country.

PEMRA has issued a notification in this regard which says, “Whereas, permission of airing Indian channels/content was withdrawn on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in human rights case dated 27-10-2018 duly conveyed to all PEMRA licencees vide letter dated October 31, 2018. However, it has been observed that advertisements of the various products of multinationals which are either produced in India or carrying Indian characters/talent being aired on electronic media.”

It further says, “Whereas, in the wake of recent escalation in tension between the two neighbouring countries on Kashmir issue the government of Pakistan has announced to celebrate independence Day on August 14, 2019 as “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, however, at the same time the advertisements produced in India carrying Indian actors/talent are being aired on Pakistani media negating the state policy. Besides, appearance of Indian characters on Pakistan TV screens aggravates miseries of Pakistanis who are perturbed over Indian atrocities on Kashmiri brethren.”

“Therefore, in view of the foregoing, the Authority hereby prohibits broadcast of 11 advertisements in particular and any other advertisement (carrying Indian/characters) in general by invoking Section 27(a) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA Act 2007, with immediate effect.”

It also says, “Moreover, the ban on airing of aforementioned advertisements shall remain in field till the time such advertisements are replaced by the advertisements produced in Pakistan, carrying Pakistani actors/characters/talent and are duly approved by PEMRA through Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS). In case of non-compliance, legal action shall be initiated against PEMRA licenses under Section 29, 30 and 33 of PEMRA Act 2007.”