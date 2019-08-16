Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday has urged the world to pay attention to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agenda which takes inspiration from Hitler and the ideology of Nazism.

In a tweet, the president said Hitler is a textbook hero in Modi‘s Gujarat.

In Modi's Gujarat, Hitler is a textbook hero. RSS/BJP agenda takes inspiration from Hitler and the Ideology of Nazism. The World should pay attention https://t.co/cPOoBHoG2m via @timesofindia — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 16, 2019

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan told ‘the fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Government’ that no force can stop a united nation – having no fear of death – in its freedom struggle, and affirmed that Modi government will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle

The prime minister stated, “The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.”

“That is why the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle.”