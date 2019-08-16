Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday apprised the United Nations Observer Mission on Kashmir about the inhuman treatment being meted to the Kashmiris by India and violation of basic human rights.

A PTI delegation led by Central Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani met an official of the United Nations Observer Mission to hand him over a memorandum in this regard.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed, PTI’s Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad and Hameed Gul were part of the delegation.

Earlier, the PTI Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani while addressing the participants of a protest held in front of the Indian High Commission here, said that the observance of Black Day was aimed at expressing indignation on Indian repression against the innocent people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that the Indian occupation forces had continued the worst atrocities and State terrorism against the Kashmiris, who were struggling for their right of self-determination.

Memorandum handed over to the UN mission

He said that the IOK people were facing shortage of foods and medicines, besides crackdowns and curfew.

The civil society and the people of Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian acts of brutality and expressed their full solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris, he added. He said that the Indian forces had made the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir hostage and wanted to erase their identity.

He said that since Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein so it would not show any flexibility, take all the required steps and go to any extent for the rights of Kashmiris. PTI leader Asad Umar said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and matters pertaining to it could only be resolved under the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He said that the violence, curfew, ferocity, brutality and detention could never stop the freedom movements. Guns could not dampen the morale and the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, he added. He said that Pakistanis and Kashmiris were connected with mutual bonds of love and affection.

The Kashmiris would succeed in getting their basic right of self-determination as the Indian ferocity and brutality could not deter them, he added.