Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday observed the Indian National Day as ‘Black Day’ in protest against its unilateral action to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. According to details, black flag was hoisted on rooftop of the Council to symbolise rejection for Indian nefarious designs. Meanwhile, a photographic exhibition was organised in art gallery to display violation of human rights in the region. More than 100 pictures are showcased in the exhibition which highlights the violation of the human rights by the Indian forces.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, RDA Chairman Arif Abbasi said that freedom of Kashmir had become unavoidable and Pakistan has presented case of Kashmir on every forum.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said that United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions had validated the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite. Besides photographic exhibition, a protest walk was also arranged by the Council which was started at RAC and ended at Murree Road. The rally was led by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and participants were from the civil society. They were holding banners and black flags and chanted slogans against the Indian aggression. The exhibition was inaugurated by RDA Chairman Arif Abbasi accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.